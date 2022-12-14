Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 42995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$42.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Resverlogix Company Profile



Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

