Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 42995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Resverlogix Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$42.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.
Resverlogix Company Profile
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.