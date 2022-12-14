Request Trading Up 1.6% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $92.34 million and $1.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00013981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00238236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09188109 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,689,935.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

