Request Price Reaches $0.0933 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Request has a total market capitalization of $93.25 million and $1.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00014233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00034697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00020187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00240579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09188109 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,689,935.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.