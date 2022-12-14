Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 15,000 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 641,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,496. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 538.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Replimune Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.