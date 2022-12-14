Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $177.99

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.99, but opened at $173.25. Repligen shares last traded at $176.61, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Repligen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.86. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

