renBTC Trading Up 8.6% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $65.87 million and $764,072.26 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $18,401.54 or 1.00802126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

