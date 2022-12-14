Renaissance Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 66.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.