Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 28,896 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,896 shares during the period. KE makes up approximately 2.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in KE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 365,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,512,926. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of -1.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

