Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 18,467 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.
Shares of APP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 39,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,225. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.66.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
