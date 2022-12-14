Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 266,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,131,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,480 shares of company stock worth $2,445,504 in the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

