Renaissance Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 10.5% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.25. 48,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,373. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $362.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.