Renaissance Capital LLC Invests $845,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,304. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Duolingo Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

