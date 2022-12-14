Renaissance Capital LLC Invests $572,000 in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 724,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,010,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,718,558 shares of company stock worth $121,293,918. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,143. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

