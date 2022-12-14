Renaissance Capital LLC Invests $440,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze Stock Performance

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

