Renaissance Capital LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 13.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 6.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 39.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,288,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,382.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,288,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $257,572.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 358,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,574.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,196 shares of company stock worth $8,567,272 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 7,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,323. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

