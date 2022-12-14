Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TPG by 5.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,935. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 409.68.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.16%.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.