Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TPG by 5.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.
TPG Price Performance
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
TPG Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.16%.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.