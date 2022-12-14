Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,877. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.