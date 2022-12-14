Reef (REEF) Market Cap Hits $62.82 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $62.82 million and $10.16 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009160 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.51 or 0.05103470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00509734 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,837,515,731 coins and its circulating supply is 20,837,516,231 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

