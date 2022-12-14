Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redde Northgate Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 419 ($5.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The stock has a market cap of £964.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,050.00. Redde Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 445 ($5.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

REDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 556 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

