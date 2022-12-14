Redcentric plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redcentric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RCN stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,285.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Redcentric has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.57).

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

