Redcentric plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Redcentric Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of RCN stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,285.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Redcentric has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.57).
Redcentric Company Profile
