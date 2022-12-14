Record (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.00

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Shares of Record plc (LON:RECGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 673092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.09).

Record Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.74.

Record Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £21,678.30 ($26,595.88).

About Record

(Get Rating)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.