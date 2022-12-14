Record (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.00

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 673092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.09).
Record Trading Up 5.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £186.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.74.
Record Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Record
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
