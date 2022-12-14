Record (LON:REC) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.00

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 673092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.09).

Record Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.74.

Get Record alerts:

Record Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Record

In related news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £21,678.30 ($26,595.88).

(Get Rating)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.