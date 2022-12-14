Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Burlington Stores (BURL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $186.00.

11/24/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $177.00.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00.

11/23/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00.

11/14/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $196.96. 18,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,375. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $295.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

