Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Declares GBX 0.44 Dividend

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

RLE stock opened at GBX 30.54 ($0.37) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £52.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marcus Daly purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £280,000 ($343,516.13).

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

