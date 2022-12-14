Raydium Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00510741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.69 or 0.04951668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.92 or 0.30261667 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,433,427 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

