Raydium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.99 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. Raydium has a market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00506131 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.75 or 0.04982044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.67 or 0.29988526 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,433,427 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

