Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

RRC traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 132,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

