Radix Price Tops $0.0399 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $197.51 million and $239,226.22 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,949,749,673 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

