Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,074. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 36,147 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 289,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $480,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

