Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Radian Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,336. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

