QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 4.7%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.18 and last traded at $85.95. Approximately 8,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 677,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

