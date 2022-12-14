QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $15.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 42.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

