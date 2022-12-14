Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $165.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $149.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

