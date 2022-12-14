Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Raised by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DGX traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $150.76. 1,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,224. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

