Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,998,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 2,517,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,995.8 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QBCRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

