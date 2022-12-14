QUASA Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $106.16 million and $129,454.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020600 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00241082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00103956 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $131,765.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.