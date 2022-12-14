QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $130,911.00

QUASA (QUA) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $85.18 million and $130,911.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00014509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00239277 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138079 USD and is up 32.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132,628.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.