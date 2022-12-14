Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Quanex Building Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $818.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.