Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.34

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00013054 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $244.77 million and approximately $36.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.20 or 0.07343296 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00077322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022554 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,452,210 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

