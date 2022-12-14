Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $247.50 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00013312 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $247.50 million and $41.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.59 or 0.07424853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00034379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00055151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00023565 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,451,310 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

