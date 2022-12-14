Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

