Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,631 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 427,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ICLN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,136. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.