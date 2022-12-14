Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 481,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

