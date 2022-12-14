Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

