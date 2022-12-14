Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.37. 374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

