Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,760,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,525. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

