Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.34. 25,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

