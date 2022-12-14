Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.55. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,167. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $186.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.