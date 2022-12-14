Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 28,951 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,052,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,129. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

