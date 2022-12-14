Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

SRE traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a twelve month low of $124.44 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

