PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

PTC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 over the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in PTC by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

